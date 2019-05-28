ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Ms. Wilma June Bartlett, of Orange City Florida, born and raised in Lima, Ohio passed away at her home on May 20, 2019, at the age of 93 years old. June was born to Edward Lewis Taylor and Clarice Easter Miller on May 8, 1926 in Elida. She is preceded in death by her first husband lifelong Lima resident Tom Bartlett, of Tom's Lock and Key, and subsequently her second husband John H. Thomas. She leaves behind two daughters, Debra (Ivan Caban) Morgan, and Linda (David) Shine; as well as her four grandchildren: Steven (Judy Larkin) Boothby, Katye (Clayton) Mayo, Emma Shine and Michael Shine. She is also survived by a sister, Alice Elsass of Botkins, Ohio. Graveside service will be held at Hartford Cemetery on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 3:00. In lieu of flowers June asked that donations be made to The Salvation Army in her name.