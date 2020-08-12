1/1
Winifred Mawhorr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winifred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Winifred (Carolus) Mawhorr 92, died at 9:10 AM on Monday, August 10, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, Ohio.

Winnie was born on May 11, 1928, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Howard V. Carolus and Lillian (Waggoner) Carolus. On February 5, 1952, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, she married Roger Roy Mawhorr, He preceded her in death on October 9, 2012.

Winifred was a homemaker. She was a life long member of South Side Christian Church and a former member of their choir. She was also a member of the Woman's Auxiliary of the VFW Post 1275. She was a volunteer for the Cancer Society, American Red Cross and the Allen County Board of Elections.

She is survived by her two sons, Edward (Karen) Mowrey, of Denver, CO, Michael (Jackie Mawhorr, of Mascoutah, IL and two daughters, Diana Bassitt, of Lima, OH and Carol (Jeff) Felkey, of Powell, OH; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her son, James Mawhorr; two sisters, Virjean Spears and Leona "Babe" Lauck; brother, Howard "Son" Carolus.

The family will receive friends from 9-11 on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

A funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Wanda Werking will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 740 Commerce Drive, Suite B, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Arrangements are by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Calling hours
09:00 AM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Service
11:00 AM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved