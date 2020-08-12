Winifred Mawhorr

LIMA — Winifred (Carolus) Mawhorr 92, died at 9:10 AM on Monday, August 10, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, Ohio.

Winnie was born on May 11, 1928, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Howard V. Carolus and Lillian (Waggoner) Carolus. On February 5, 1952, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, she married Roger Roy Mawhorr, He preceded her in death on October 9, 2012.

Winifred was a homemaker. She was a life long member of South Side Christian Church and a former member of their choir. She was also a member of the Woman's Auxiliary of the VFW Post 1275. She was a volunteer for the Cancer Society, American Red Cross and the Allen County Board of Elections.

She is survived by her two sons, Edward (Karen) Mowrey, of Denver, CO, Michael (Jackie Mawhorr, of Mascoutah, IL and two daughters, Diana Bassitt, of Lima, OH and Carol (Jeff) Felkey, of Powell, OH; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her son, James Mawhorr; two sisters, Virjean Spears and Leona "Babe" Lauck; brother, Howard "Son" Carolus.

The family will receive friends from 9-11 on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

A funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Wanda Werking will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 740 Commerce Drive, Suite B, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Arrangements are by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home.