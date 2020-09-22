LIMA — Zachary A. Starr, age 29 of Lima, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 5:55 p.m.

Zachary was born November 15, 1990 in St. Rita's Hospital, Lima, to Chris and Deborah (Moening) Starr who survive in Lima. He married Mikki Marling.

Surviving are his children: Dalton A. Starr of Texas, Ryker A. Starr and Ryah A. Starr both of Lima; a brother, Joshua J. Starr of Lima; and his grandmother, Marilyn Starr of Lima; He is also survived by many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins that loved him very much.

He is preceded in death by his son, Greyson O. Starr, and grandparents: Theodore "Ted" and Annette Moening and Richard Starr.

Zach was employed as a forklift driver at S.R.K. in Bluffton. He was a 2009 graduate of Sanger High School, Sanger, TX. He loved playing basketball and watching college basketball. He was a fan of Ohio State Buckeyes football and loved playing footgolf and playing video games. But most of all, he loved his children.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Cairo East Cemetery with Pastor Neal officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the United Way.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by emailing cstarr98@yahoo.com or visiting www.chiles-lamanfh.com.