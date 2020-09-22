1/1
Zachary Starr
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zachary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Zachary A. Starr, age 29 of Lima, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 5:55 p.m.

Zachary was born November 15, 1990 in St. Rita's Hospital, Lima, to Chris and Deborah (Moening) Starr who survive in Lima. He married Mikki Marling.

Surviving are his children: Dalton A. Starr of Texas, Ryker A. Starr and Ryah A. Starr both of Lima; a brother, Joshua J. Starr of Lima; and his grandmother, Marilyn Starr of Lima; He is also survived by many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins that loved him very much.

He is preceded in death by his son, Greyson O. Starr, and grandparents: Theodore "Ted" and Annette Moening and Richard Starr.

Zach was employed as a forklift driver at S.R.K. in Bluffton. He was a 2009 graduate of Sanger High School, Sanger, TX. He loved playing basketball and watching college basketball. He was a fan of Ohio State Buckeyes football and loved playing footgolf and playing video games. But most of all, he loved his children.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Cairo East Cemetery with Pastor Neal officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the United Way.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by emailing cstarr98@yahoo.com or visiting www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Cairo East Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved