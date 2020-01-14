|
|
Alex Gregory McCray 1997 - 2020
St. Louis, MO—Alex Gregory McCray, 22, of St. Louis, MO, died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at his home. He was born October 3, 1997 in Springfield, IL to Donald and Debra (Holmes) McCray.
Alex is survived by his father, Donald McCray of Springfield; mother, Debra Yeboah of Sherman; one sister, Amanda McCray of Middletown, IL; two brothers, Joshua McCray of Springfield, IL and Christopher McCray of Jacksonville, FL., and his two cats and a lizard that he loved dearly.
Alex was a great artist, enjoyed rock climbing, zip lining, Olive Garden, Starbucks, pizza, knitting scarves, and watching House and Law & Order. He was a junior at Fontbonne University where he was an excellent student and was aspiring to receive a Masters' Degree in Social Work. He helped many people in his life and was loved by many. He always put others before his own needs.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Friday, January 17, 2020 at Sherman Church of the Nazarene in Sherman, IL.
Funeral Service: 11:00 am Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Sherman Church of the Nazarene in Sherman, IL with Pastor Roger Meridith officiating. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League or Animal .
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at StaabFamily.com.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020