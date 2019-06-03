Alice Marie (Landers) Thornton 1933 - 2019

Lincoln, IL—Alice Marie (Landers) Thornton ,86, passed away at 8:50 a.m. on Sunday June 2, 2019, at Vonderlieth Living Center.

Alice was born on May 4, 1933, in Lincoln, IL; daughter of Clarence and Irene (Webster) Landers. She married Donald Thornton in 1950 in Lincoln, IL. He preceded her in death on November 5, 1989.

Surviving Alice are her children: Donald (Jill) Thornton of Auburn, IL, Eva (Tony) Letterle of Mt. Pulaski, IL, and Joannie (Duane) Vincent of Edinburg, IL; six grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Mary and Sara; two brothers, Jim and Walt; and one great grandchild.

She was a member of the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Lincoln, IL where she taught Sunday School for Preschool-Jr High. She was a member of the Eagles Lodge #2708 in Lincoln, where she served as a past president. She was a foster grandparent for the Oddfellows. Alice was a member of the Senior Oasis Center, Mary Martha Church Club, and C.P.W.M. Circle.

Services for Alice will be 2:00 p.m. Friday June 7, 2019, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL with Rev. Steve Blaum officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial at Harmony Cemetery will follow the service. Memorials may be made in Alice's name to the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Lincoln, IL. Published in The Lincoln Courier from June 3 to June 5, 2019