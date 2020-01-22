|
|
Alyce Martin 1924 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Alyce Martin, 94, passed away at 9:45 a.m. on January 20, 2020 at Generations at Lincoln.
Alyce was born on October 2, 1924 in Lincoln, IL; daughter of Carl and Mamie (Smith) Bridges. She married Cal Martin Jr. on April 6, 1946 in Lincoln, IL. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2012.
Surviving Alyce is her granddaughter: Christy Teague of Jacksonville, FL; two great-grandchildren: Jack Daniel Teague and Madison Marie Teague both of Jacksonville, FL; one brother: Ron (Carol) Bridges of Latham, IL; one sister-in-law: Neva Bridges of Lincoln, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter: Carol O'Rourke, one sister Betty (Leo) Letterly, and two brothers: Robert Bridges and Carl Bridges Jr.
Services for Alyce will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday January 29, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home with Ron Otto officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial at New Union Cemetery will follow the service. Memorials may be made in Alyce's name to Lincoln Christian Church.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020