Amy Lou Row 1950 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—LINCOLN- Amy Lou Row, 70, of Lincoln, IL passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.

Amy was born on March 3, 1950 in Lincoln, IL; daughter of William V. and Dorothy B. (Beaver) Schmidt. She married Daniel Row on June 24, 1972 in Lincoln, IL. He survives her.

Also surviving Amy are her children: Jaime Row of Hillsboro, OR and Scott Row of Lincoln, IL; one grandson: Ty Row of Lincoln, IL; mother-in-law: Evelyn Row Fulkerson and one sister: Bette Schmidt of Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents and father-in-law: Duane Row.

Amy was a Registered Surgical Nurse for 47 years and she was the Diving Coach, Pom Pom Sponsor, and Nurse at Lincoln Community High School.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Amy's name to St. John United Church of Christ or Lincoln Community Theatre. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL.



