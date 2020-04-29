The Lincoln Courier Obituaries
|
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home Mt. Pulaski Chapel
202 North Lafayette Street
Mount Pulaski, IL 62548
(217) 792-3235
Amy Phipps


1946 - 2020
Amy Phipps Obituary
Amy Phipps 1946 - 2020
Chestnut, IL—Amy Phipps ,73, passed away at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Amy was born on June 4, 1946 in White Hall, NY, the daughter of John and Flora (Weston)Printy.
Amy is survived by her daughter: Teresa (Jon) House of Chestnut; her siblings, Linda, Johnny, Eileen, Dorothy, Donna, and Trudy; her seven grandchildren, April, Justin, Zach, Boston, Denise, Nate, and Matt; and her ten great grandchildren, Chloe, Hope, Kylie, Tyra, RJ, ZJ, Payton, Amelia, Mina, and Adeline.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Michelle Phipps and Robin White; her brothers, Bobby and Kenny; and one grandson, J. P. White.
Amy was a lifelong New York Yankees fan. She was also a very accomplished CNA who took pride in all of her work, especially her in home healthcare.
Cremation rites will be accorded by Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski, IL. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Amy's name to the .
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020
