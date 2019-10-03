The Lincoln Courier Obituaries
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-4155
Andre' E. Nemeth


1971 - 2019
Andre' E. Nemeth Obituary
Andre' E. Nemeth 1971 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Andre' E. Nemeth, 48, passed away at 10:51 a.m. on September 30, 2019 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield surrounded by his loving family.
Andre' was born on July 20, 1971 in Lincoln, IL; son of Ernst and Edna (Turner) Nemeth.
Andre' is survived by his children: Maggie and Aidan Nemeth both of Lincoln, IL; his mother: Edna (Wayne) Mara of Lincoln, IL; his father: Ernst (Carol) Nemeth of Lincoln, IL; his brother: Anton Edward Nemeth of Lincoln, IL; his step siblings: Laura (Tom) Irwin of Lincoln, IL, Becky (Jeff) Bee of Missouri, Karen (Alan) Murrell of Florida, Lynn (Bruce) Kitchen of Ohio, and Scott Mara of New York. Also surviving is his favorite "Auntie" Donna (Randy) Buse, who spent timeless hours by his bedside and saw him through to the end. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Lincoln. Whether it was fishing or camping, Andre' loved being outdoors. Andre' will be remembered for his constant teasing, smile, big hugs, and witty conversation. Spending time with his kids was most important of all.
Services for Andre' will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ in Lincoln with Rev. Laurie Hill officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln. Burial at New Union Cemetery will follow the service. Due to family allergies, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Andre's name to the Andre' Nemeth Children's Education Fund.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019
