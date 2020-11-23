Anna Mae Farnam 1935 - 2020

McLean, IL—Anna Mae Farnam, 85, of McLean, passed away at 8:45 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital.

Private family services will be held.

Burial will be at Funks Grove Cemetery in rural McLean.

Anna Mae Pilkenton was born March 28, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Don Delos and Arwilda Marcel Newell Pilkenton. She was united in marriage with Willis F. Farnam on November 12, 1954. He preceded her in death on May 29, 1999.

Anna Mae is survived by her children: Sandra (Michael) Byrd, John A. (Joan) Farnam, and Laure F. (Bill) Bauer; One Sister: Nancy Robinson, Six grandchildren; Chris Bauer, Billy Bauer, Josh Farnam, Michael Johnson, Brian Johnson, Jonathan Johnson and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; one son, Michael R. Farnam, and one brother, Russell Dean Pilkenton.

Anna Mae had worked at Eaton Corporation / Cutler Hammer in Lincoln.

Memorials may be made to the Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Fire Protection District Open Arms Fellowship Church in Lincoln.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.



