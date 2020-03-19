|
Anna Stanfield 1933 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Anna Stanfield, 86, of Lincoln passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.
Anna was born on November 9, 1933 in Broughton, IL, the daughter of Wilbur and Grace(Dudley) Reeves. She married Donald Stanfieldon March 14, 1954, In Broadwell, IL. He survives in Lincoln.
Anna is also survived by her sons, Donald L. Stanfield, and Larry (Darla) Stanfield; her six sisters, and one brother; and her two grandchildren, Lauren Stanfield, and Lance Stanfield.
Anna was a member of Jefferson Street Christian Church. She also served as a secretary at Lincoln College for 12 years.Anna was an excellent cook and gardener.She has won many Blue Ribbons from the Logan County Fair for her jams, jellies, and her renowned and highly sought-after canned pickles.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Kline Cemetery, Broadwell, IL. Memorial donations may be made in Anna's name to Jefferson Street Christian Church or Lincoln College. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020