Anne Hieronymus 1956 - 2019
Lincoln, IL— Anne Hieronymus, 63, of Lincoln, formerly of Atlanta, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church 301 Pekin Street in Lincoln with Rev. Adam R. Quine officiating
. Cremation Rites have been accorded.
Anne Rae Hieronymus was born September 23, 1956, in Bloomington, the daughter of Arthur E. and Emily F. Horn Hieronymus.
Surviving Anne is her daughter, Holly Thomas; two sisters: Catherine Maciariello and Marcia (Bill Caldwell) Hieronymus; and her faithful companion, Lucy and her granddog, Hadley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Howard Hieronymus.
Anne was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lincoln. She served as a deacon and was a member of both the Mission and the Fellowship Committees. Caring for the community and helping others was a focus of her work as a member of the church. Anne founded the Christmas Giving Project which provided a shopping experience for the children of Head Start and Christian Child Care at Christmas to pick out gifts and have them wrapped for family members.
She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed reading and writing poetry. She shared her love of reading by starting a children's library at Christian Child Care in Lincoln. She arranged for readers to read to the children both there and Head Start.
She was employed for many years in the office of Hoblit Seed Company in Atlanta and had worked at the Country Aire Restaurant. Anne was also the owner of Phanny's in Atlanta for 10 years. She served on the Atlanta Public Library Board.
Memorials may be given to the First Presbyterian Church Christmas Giving Project.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Peasley Funeral Home of Lincoln.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019