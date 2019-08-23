Home

Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart
Augusta Mafalda "Muff" Benchea

Augusta Mafalda "Muff" Benchea Obituary
Augusta Mafalda "Muff" Benchea 1920 - 2019
Pensacola, FL—Augusta Mafalda "Muff" Benchea, 99, of Pensacola, FL passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019 at the Haven of Our Lady of Peace, with her family by her side.
She was born January 28, 1920 in Benton, IL to Mary and Paul Kuemmel "P.K." Layman. They later moved to Lincoln, IL so they could be close to her grandparents, Mayme and August "Gus" Marcucci.
Mafalda graduated from Lincoln County High School and Lincoln Business College in 1937. She completed her education at Clarke College (now Clarke University) in Dubuque, IA, and graduated with a BA in Economics and minor in Social Studies. Her teaching career began in Illinois, and concluded with over 20 years in Pensacola, FL. She retired from teaching in 1989.
Mafalda married Septimiu "Tim" I. Benchea of Wheeling, WV, August 20, 1945 in Lincoln, IL.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her grandparents.
Survivors include her children, Michele Henderson (Jack), Myron Benchea (Lu), and Deborah Simon; and granddaughter, Vanessa Benchea.
Visitation will be held 10:00 am until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am Monday, August 26, 2019 at The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Pensacola, FL, with Msgr. Michael Reed celebrant. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Pensacola, FL, next to her parents.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2019
