Barbara Anne Atteberry Wheaton 1950 - 2020
Broadwell, IL—Barbara Anne Atteberry Wheaton, age 69, of Broadwell, IL. passed away on March 10, 2020 at 1:40 a.m. at Memorial Hospital in Springfield, IL.
Barbara was born in Evansville, IN to Roy and Margaret Atteberry on December 1, 1950. She graduated from Lockport West High School Class of 1968. Barbara was united in marriage with Phillip Wheaton on December 6, 1986 in Romeoville, IL. Barbara was employed in many areas throughout her life, most notably Western Electric, Joliet Correctional Center and Lincoln College Dietary Department.
Barbara leaves behind her husband of 33 years, Phillip, of Broadwell; mother, Margaret Atteberry of Coal City, IL.; sisters, Jeanne DePodesta and Vickey Garncarz, both of Coal City; nephews and nieces: Eric DePodesta, Stacey Wills, Sara Helland, Josh, Ben, Rebecca, Jonathon, Jacquelyn, Destiny, Michael, Mackenzie, Greer, and Parker Wheaton; and in-laws: Travis and Peggy Wheaton, Ken and Mary Wheaton and Michael and Tammy Wheaton.
Barbara leaves behind many cherished memories with family. She always had a smile on her face, laughter in her heart and compassion for those around her. Barbara fought long and hard against her liver cancer until the spirit of fighting was gone from her. Barbara will be sadly missed by family and we can only hold on to those very cherished memories of her. In Barbara's own words, "Do not send flowers, just remember me the best you can and live your life the best you can."
It is asked by family that memorial donations in Barbara's name be directed to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
The family would like to deeply thank the people involved with Barbara's care, most notably with Memorial Hospice Care, Jobi, Michelle and Chris, Barnes Jewish Hospital and Memorial Hospital Staff.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be held from 9:30 am until 11:30 am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Ferrari Funeral Services, 1044 Ferrari Drive, Coal City, IL. 60416. Inurnment will follow at Braceville Gardner Cemetery.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020