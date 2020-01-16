|
Barbara Ellen Schoonover 1925 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Barbara Ellen Schoonover, 94, of Lincoln, IL, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at The Christian Village, Lincoln.
Barbara was born on July 25, 1925 in Decatur, IL; the daughter of Charles D. and Della (Tipsword) Kern. She married Eugene Dale Schoonover on May 4, 1945 in Peoria, IL. Eugene preceded in death on September 3, 1996.
Barbara is survived by her children, Jack (Mary Ann) Schoonover of Venice, FL; Danny (Tammy) Schoonover of Tampa, FL; and Marc (Kathy) Schoonover of Lincoln, IL.
her brother, Robert (Cheryl) Kern of East Peoria, IL;
her grandchildren, Amy (Freddie) of Charlestown, SC; Robert (Holly) Schoonover of Columbia, SC; Katie (Brian) Schumaker of Rock Falls, IL; Tee Jay (Rita Anne) Schoonover of Bentonville, AR; Blake (Kara) Schoonover of Normal, IL; Clark (Ashley) Schoonover of Charleston, SC.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and her brother Jack Kern.
Barbara was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, and the American Legion Auxiliary POST #263.
Services for Barbara will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the services (10:00-11:00am) also at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date at Zion Cemetery in Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Barbara's name to The George C. Gahr Memory Center at The Christian Village.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jan. 16 to Jan. 21, 2020