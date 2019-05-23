The Lincoln Courier Obituaries
|
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-4155
Barbara Kleinschmidt 1929 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Barbara Kleinschmidt, 89, of Minier passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at The Christian Village in Lincoln, IL.
Barbara was born on July 20, 1929 in Decatur, IL the daughter of Donald and Thelma Maxine (Culley) Shanks. She married Clarence Kleinschmidt on November 27, 1949 in Decatur, IL.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Kent (Sara) Kleinschmidt, and Kim (Rita) Kleinschmidt; her grandchildren, Craig (Beth) Kleinschmidt, Chad (Jessica) Kleinschmidt, Travis (Noël) Kleinschmidt, Justin (Kelly) Kleinschmidt, and Micah (Rachel) Kleinschmidt; she is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her sister, Carla Krueger.
Barbara was a longtime member of The Armington Women's Club and Zion Lutheran Church in Lincoln. She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church Choir, served on the Altar Guild, and was a Sunday school teacher. She also worked at The Archer Daniels Midland Company in Decatur prior to her marriage.
Services for Barbara will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Lincoln with Rev. Mark Thompson and Rev. Frank Zimmerman officiating. Burial will follow the services at Hittle Township Cemetery in Armington, IL. Memorial donations may be made in Barbara's name to Zion Lutheran Church or Zion Lutheran School. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from May 23 to May 27, 2019
