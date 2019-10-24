Home

Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL 61727
(217) 935-3166
Barbara Louise (Hassinger) Baker

Barbara Louise (Hassinger) Baker Obituary
Barbara Louise (Hassinger) Baker 1932 - 2019
Clinton, IL—Barbara Louise (Hassinger) Baker, 87, of Farmer City, IL passed away at 4:40 PM, October 22, 2019 at her family residence, Farmer City, IL.
Services will be 3 PM, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the First Christian Church, Clinton, IL with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Weldon Cemetery, Weldon, IL. Visitation will be 1 – 3 PM, Saturday at the church. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Barbara Baker Scholarship Fund for Little Galilee Christian Assembly.
Barbara was born August 6, 1932 in Clinton, IL the daughter of Robert and Bessie (Hale) Hassinger. She married Dorwin Baker July 16, 1952 in Chicago, IL
Survivors include her husband, Dorwin Baker, Farmer City, IL; children: Deborah (Bill) Carter, Nokomis, FL; Brenda Baker, Sarasota, FL; Beverly Healey, Powell, TN; Gary (Denise) Baker, Murfreesboro, TN; Doug (Jeannie) Baker, Ypsilanti, MI; Maria Clark and Iris Leiva, exchange students whom they thought of as their own children; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
