Bernadine Corinne LaForge Douglass 1921 - 2019
Mesa, AZ—Corinne Bernadine Douglass, born March 4th, 1921 in New Holland, Illinois passed away peacefully on September 12th, 2019, in Mesa, Arizona. She grew up an only child in New Holland, Illinois. Her father, Ira LaForge, was a banker and farmer, and her mother Beulah was a wonderful homemaker. Corinne adored her parents and her extended family and cousins.
They were very devoted to their church, community and family. She especially loved her sweet cousin Mary Fletcher, who faithfully wrote to her throughout the years. Corinne loved to write letters and had beautiful penmanship.
Graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University, with a BM in Music and majoring in voice in 1943.
While studying there she met Thomas Douglass who studied international music. They were true college sweethearts and their love of music brought them much joy throughout their life together. She was a member of the Delta Omicron, a professional music fraternity and served as President for several years. After graduation Tom spent time in the military service with the
Navy. Corinne taught school, Music and English for a short time. When Thomas's military years were completed, they were married. Thomas was hired by Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, and so began their adventure. Corinne taught voice and piano at the University for a short time before having children. She directed the First Methodist church choir for almost 5 years and was a soprano soloist in the church and University oratorios and concerts. She sang for countless funerals and many weddings. She always said, "I married them and buried them". They were enveloped into the University and community groups.
Back home in Illinois she had always used her middle name "Bernadine", but after moving to Texas decided she liked Corinne better than Bernadine, plus it was shorter. Life for the couple changed as they started their family of three children. Corinne had all the blessings and challenges of being a good mother. Becoming a mother was one of her greatest joys, which was followed by being a "Nana" to her three grandchildren.
After a long tenure at Southwestern, Tom retired in 1983. While they remained in Texas until 1990, they decided to move west to Sun Lakes, Arizona. Living on the golf course agreed with them but they ultimately decided to return to Georgetown in 2005. Having volunteered at the Wesleyan they became residents at the retirement community, where they loved being amongst old friends. After her husband Tom passed, Corinne developed dementia which took a strong hold on her. Family moved her to a memory care in Arizona and those who took care of her appreciated her sunny outlook and agreeable disposition. She enjoyed rubbing the shoulders of her caretakers, and they loved her southern hospitality.
She wanted to be remembered as a peaceful person, and that… she was.
Corinne is survived by her sons Jan C. Douglass, Blair C. Douglass, wife Diane, & daughter Karen Elaine Douglass. Her grandchildren Alyssa Douglass Siers, Neil Douglass and Matt Douglass.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Sept. 16 to Sept. 21, 2019