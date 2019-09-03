|
Berneice B. Naffziger 1926 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Berneice B. Naffziger, 92, of Lincoln, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at The Christian Village Nursing Home in Lincoln.
A Celebration of Life Service for Berneice will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home with Mr. Ryan Edgecombe officiating. Burial will be in Union Station Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday morning at the funeral home.
Berneice B. Birky was born on December 2, 1926, in Delavan, the daughter of Jacob and Alma Eichelberger Birky. She was united in marriage to Charles W. Naffziger on April 18, 1946. He preceded her in death on February 20, 2006.
Surviving are her daughter: Dianne (Don) Ruff of Lincoln; two grandchildren: Denice (Brett) Baldin of Lincoln and Darrin (Rhonda) Ruff of Trafalger, Indiana; two great-grandsons, two great-great-granddaughters; one brother: Clayton (Virginia) Birky of Homer, Alaska; one sister: Janice (Bill) Baker of Elkhart, Indiana; and one sister-in-law: Marilyn Birky of Delavan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers: Ivan, Lester, Glen, and Mervin; and one sister: Viola Martin.
Berneice was a member of the Eminence Christian Church where she taught the Junior High Sunday School for many years. She was a girl scout leader and a 4-H leader. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary in Emden. Her passion for over 30 years was wheat weaving. She helped organize the Illinois Association of Wheat Weavers and was a charter member of the National Association of Wheat Weavers.
Memorials may be made to The Christian Village, Transitions Hospice, or the National Association of Wheat Weavers.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019