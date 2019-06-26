|
|
Berniece Sisk 1928 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Berniece Sisk, 91, of Lincoln, passed away June 23, 2019 at St. Clara's Manor.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Zion cemetery at a later date.
Berniece was born January 27, 1928 in Altamont, the daughter of Martin Voelker and Hilda ( Engel). She married Jim Sisk. He preceded her in death.
Mrs Sisk was of the Lutheran faith. She worked for IGA for several years and was a nanny for several years. She enjoyed going to her son's lake house. She loved her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Surviving are her children Darrell Sisk and Carolyn Marrs, 4 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and sister Carol Ann Matthews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother Vernon Voelker.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from June 26 to June 28, 2019