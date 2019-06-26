Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holland, Barry & Bennett Funeral Home
620 Pulaski
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-2638
Resources
More Obituaries for Berniece Sisk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Berniece Sisk

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Berniece Sisk Obituary
Berniece Sisk 1928 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Berniece Sisk, 91, of Lincoln, passed away June 23, 2019 at St. Clara's Manor.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Zion cemetery at a later date.
Berniece was born January 27, 1928 in Altamont, the daughter of Martin Voelker and Hilda ( Engel). She married Jim Sisk. He preceded her in death.
Mrs Sisk was of the Lutheran faith. She worked for IGA for several years and was a nanny for several years. She enjoyed going to her son's lake house. She loved her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Surviving are her children Darrell Sisk and Carolyn Marrs, 4 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and sister Carol Ann Matthews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother Vernon Voelker.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from June 26 to June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holland, Barry & Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now