|
|
Bertha F. Ahrens-Lessen 1927 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Bertha F. Ahrens-Lessen, 92, of Lincoln passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.
Bert was born on August 21, 1927 in Peoria, IL the daughter of Herman and Frieda (Wild) Stettner. She was a 1949 graduate of Bradley University, with a Bachelors of Science. Bert married William H. Frisch in 1951. He preceded her in death on May 14, 1964. She later married William Ahrens on July, 11 1965. He preceded her in death on December 16, 1996 after 31 years of marriage. Bert married Robert Lessen on July 7, 2006. He preceded her in death on June 29, 2019.
Bert is survived by her son, William (Joni) Frisch Jr. of Jacksonville, IL; her step-daughters, Mercedes Carkuff of Stanley, ND and Brenda (Dennis) Moehring of Emden, IL; her eight grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Bert was a school teacher for 18 years, sharing her love of learning in Emden and Morton, IL. Bert's faith played a key role in her life which led her to become an active member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Hartsburg, IL. She was a Ladies Aid at St. John's Lutheran Church, a member of the American Legion Post #1146 Auxilary, Hartsburg Homemakers, Lincolnland Chorale and the Retired Teachers Association.
Bert enjoyed gardening, playing cards, reading and spending time with her family and friends.
Services for Bert will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Hartsburg, IL. The family will receive friends for a visitation, one hour prior to the service (10:00-11:00AM) also at the church. Burial will follow the services at Hartsburg Union Cemetery in Hartsburg, IL. If desired, friends may make memorial donations in Bert's name to Kogudus Ministries. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln, IL.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020