Betty Ann Emmons 1936 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Lincoln- Betty Ann Emmons ,84, passed away at 7:10 a.m. on August 30, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Betty was born on February 21, 1936 in Mason City, IL; daughter of Jesse and Sarah (Mulford) Keith. She married Willard Emmons on February 22, 1958 in Mason City, IL. He preceded her in death on August 16, 2019. Also preceding her in death are her parents, 3 brothers: Harold, Donald, and Raymond Keith, one sister: Dorothy Krause, one niece: Frances Keith, and nephew: Glenn Krause.
Betty is survived by her nieces and nephews: Karen (Kenny) Marcum, Connie (Randy) Friedrich, Bobbi (Bruce) Davis, Carol Keith, Gene Krause, Judy (Owen) Eaton, Ronnie Sisk, Stanley (Bea) Sisk, Harry Sisk, Karen Charlton, Leroy Cobb, and one sister-in-law: Louise Cobb.
Betty was also a fur mommy to Elmer, Lady, Megan, Alex, and Cody. Betty and Willard enjoyed traveling in their motor home with their fur babies, visiting relatives and meeting new friends.
She was also known for her homemade quilts and her delicious home made molasses cookies. Betty also worked at the State Bank of Lincoln for 18 years before retirement.
A graveside service for Betty will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Zion Cemetery in Lincoln, IL with Ron Otto officiating. Memorials may be made in Betty's name to the Lincoln Animal Hospital or the American Heart Association
. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL.