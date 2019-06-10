Home

Betty Ann Meyer 1925 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Betty Ann Meyer, 93, of Lincoln passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. Clara's Manor in Lincoln, IL.
Betty was born on July 5, 1925 in Lincoln, IL the daughter of Marguerite Brelsford and Harry Brelsford. She married Kenneth E. Meyer on November 28, 1948 in Lincoln, IL. He preceded her in death on May 25, 2013.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Eimer of Germantown Hills, IL; two grandchildren, Richard Eimer of Dallas, TX, and Adrielle Eimer of East Peoria, IL; her great-granddaughters, Aiyanna and Aaliyah Eimer of East Peoria, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, Robert; and one infant grandson.
Betty was the book store manager at Lincoln College for many years. She was also the office manager with Blue Cross Blue Shield for Logan County H.I.A.
Betty's wishes were to be cremated. No services will be held. Memorial donations may be made in Betty's name to The or Safe Haven Hospice.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from June 10 to June 13, 2019
