Betty Carnduff - Stacey 1935 - 2019
Mason City, IL—Betty F. Carnduff Stacey, 83, of Lincoln, Illinois passed away on April 6, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, Illinois with family by her side.
Betty was born April 16, 1935 in Mason City, Illinois. She was raised and loved by Henry and Alice (Fletcher) Tackman. Betty married James M. Stacey on October 14, 1950 and shared 23 years of marriage together. Betty later married Conrad Carnduff on July 23, 1973. Upon Conrad "Connie's" death she reunited with James and shared her life with him until she passed.
Betty is survived by her husband, James Stacey, daughter, Gladys Stacey, both of Lincoln, three grandchildren, Mary (Steve) Palmer of Springfield, Emily (Shane) Burton of Sherman, Sarah (Mike) McCabe of Effingham, and five great-grandsons, Jordan and Zachary McCabe, Creighten and Justin Burton, and Evan Coleman. Betty is also survived by family members Gene Harris, Steve Bradley, son-in-law, and Myron Slack, her daughter's companion. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Fern Stadsholt and Wilma Maxwell, and her brother Kenneth Francis, daughter Lila Bradley, and grandson Chad Burnham.
Betty lived a full life, her family will miss her smile, her beauty, and her ability to always get her way. She was ready to join her loved ones she had lost. Family was by her side.
A funeral service will be held for Betty on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City, IL at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, also at the funeral home. Rev. James Sprinkel will officiate. Burial will follow at Mason City Cemetery in Mason City, IL.
Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019