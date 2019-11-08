The Lincoln Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-4155
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Gilmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Gilmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Gilmer Obituary
Betty Gilmer 1941 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Lincoln- Betty J. (Hopp) Gilmer ,78, passed away at her home on November 5, 2019.
Betty was born on July 27, 1941 in Lincoln, IL; daughter of Arthur E. Hopp and Margaret D. Hopp Ireland. She married William O. Gilmer Jr. on June 10. 1959 in Lincoln, IL. He preceded her in death on March 12, 1997.
Betty is survived by her daughters: Gloria J. Piera of Florida, Debra S. Gilmer of Lincoln, IL, and Ethel M Spivey of Washington; fifteen grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Betty was the last of her immediate family, she was preceded in death by her parents, one son: William O. Gilmer Jr., one daughter: Sarah Jones, and two brothers: Don and Harry Hopp.
Betty worked at Dog and Suds, and then Hotel Lincoln where she met her husband and then become a homemaker for the rest of her life. Betty's grandfather William F. Hopp was the Lincoln Police Chief and was on the Lincoln Fire Department. Her family owned and operated the first dairy in Logan County which was called Hopps' Dairy. Betty was a very selfless person who always helped others in need and always put their needs before hers.
A graveside service for Betty will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday November 12, 2019 at Old Union Cemetery in Lincoln with Rev. Steve Owens officiating. Memorials may be made in Betty's name to Full Gospel Evangelistic Center of Lincoln. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
Download Now