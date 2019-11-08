|
Betty Gilmer 1941 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Lincoln- Betty J. (Hopp) Gilmer ,78, passed away at her home on November 5, 2019.
Betty was born on July 27, 1941 in Lincoln, IL; daughter of Arthur E. Hopp and Margaret D. Hopp Ireland. She married William O. Gilmer Jr. on June 10. 1959 in Lincoln, IL. He preceded her in death on March 12, 1997.
Betty is survived by her daughters: Gloria J. Piera of Florida, Debra S. Gilmer of Lincoln, IL, and Ethel M Spivey of Washington; fifteen grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Betty was the last of her immediate family, she was preceded in death by her parents, one son: William O. Gilmer Jr., one daughter: Sarah Jones, and two brothers: Don and Harry Hopp.
Betty worked at Dog and Suds, and then Hotel Lincoln where she met her husband and then become a homemaker for the rest of her life. Betty's grandfather William F. Hopp was the Lincoln Police Chief and was on the Lincoln Fire Department. Her family owned and operated the first dairy in Logan County which was called Hopps' Dairy. Betty was a very selfless person who always helped others in need and always put their needs before hers.
A graveside service for Betty will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday November 12, 2019 at Old Union Cemetery in Lincoln with Rev. Steve Owens officiating. Memorials may be made in Betty's name to Full Gospel Evangelistic Center of Lincoln. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019