Betty J. Polley 1925 - 2019
Atlanta, IL—Betty J. Polley, 94, of Atlanta, passed away at 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at St. Clara's Rehab & Senior Care.
Funeral services for Mrs. Polley will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Atlanta Christian Church with Mr. Doug Maris officiating. Burial will follow at the Atlanta Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Saturday at the Atlanta Christian Church from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. prior to the funeral.
Betty Jane Leathers was born July 25, 1925, in Oblong, Illinois, the daughter of James H. and Cora A. Dedrick Leathers. She was united in marriage with Robert O. Polley, on June 5, 1949, at the Oblong Christian Church. He preceded Betty in death on September 8, 2018.
Betty is survived by one son: Rick (Janet) Polley of Springfield; one daughter: Becky (Jim) Pinney of Atlanta; daughter-in-law: Lisa Polley of Bloomington; nine grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; one son: Robert O. Polley II; one brother; one sister; and one great-granddaughter.
Betty was a graduate of Oblong High School and Eastern Illinois University. She taught school for 28 years locally at Hartsburg-Emden High School, Atlanta High School, and Lincoln Elementary. She was the first of all her relatives to go to college. Betty was a member of Illinois Retired Teachers and DeWitt-Logan Retired Teachers. She was past president of Fidelis Alpha Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, international honorary organization for women educators. Betty was also a past Worthy Matron of the Atlanta chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star and life member of Lalla Rookk chapter at Springfield. She was a member of the Atlanta Christian Church, the TNT Sunday School Class and Helping Hands. Over the years she did volunteer work at Bartmann and Christian Nursing homes. She was a member of the Atlanta Legion Auxiliary, Atlanta Women's Club, chairman of Logan County Home Ec Council, and Chairman of Atlanta-Eminence Home Extension.
Memorials may be made to Atlanta Christian Church or Atlanta Rescue Squad.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019