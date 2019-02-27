|
Betty J. Stout 1954 - 2019
Atlanta, IL—Betty J. Stout, 64, of Atlanta, passed away at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services for Betty will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta. Burial will follow at Atlanta Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Betty June Stout was born May 10, 1954, in Pekin, the daughter of Harold and Margaret Johnson Stout, Sr.
Betty is survived by her significant other of 20 years, Angela Younker; two sons, Gary (Brandy) Lowe of Normal and James Lowe of New Mexico; seven grandchildren, Anthany, Aydin, Addison, Avery, Aria, Abel, and Bella Lowe; one great-grandchild; three sisters, Sharon Cheek of Florida, Judy (Greg) Nichols-Harris of Normal, and Rita Billings of Emden; and two brothers, Rick Stout of Atlanta and Dustin (Wendy) Steiling of Normal.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Harold Stout, Jr.
Betty had worked building electrical breakers for Eaton Corporation and then as a supervisor for Rockwell Corporation. One of Betty's favorite pastimes was working in the yard, just like her mom. She also loved her little dog, Gizmo.
Memorials may be made to Atlanta Rescue Squad or OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria for the High Risk Newborn unit.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019