Beulah Margaret Steffens 1928 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Beulah Margaret Steffens, 92, of Lincoln, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at The Christian Village.

Visitation will be from 11 AM until 1 PM Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM also at the funeral home with Ryan Edgecombe officiating. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery.

Beulah was born March 20, 1928 in Lincoln, the daughter of James and Effie O'Laughlin. She married Floyd Steffens Sr. in 1945 in Lincoln. She was a home maker, wife, and mother to her seven children. She loved and worshiped the Lord her whole life. She attended Full Gospel Evangelistic Center in Lincoln.

She was the last of her immediate family. Survivors include her children: Barbara Boice of Lincoln, William (LeeAnn) Steffens of Lakeland, FL., Linda (Gerald) Savage of Lincoln, and Marsha (Paul) Goodwin of Lakeland, FL. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, and multiple step grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Sr., daughter Margaret, sons Donald "Dink" and Floyd Jr., brother James O'Laughlin, and sister Pearl Ryan.

Memorial donations may be made to Full Gospel Evangelic Center.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store