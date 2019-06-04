Beverly Ann Mason 1941 - 2019

Lincoln, IL—Beverly Ann Mason, 77, of Lincoln passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Generations at Lincoln, Lincoln, IL.

Beverly was born on June 22, 1941, in Lincoln, IL the daughter of Milo and Jennie (Wright) Mason.

Beverly is survived by her sister, Connie (Richard) Porter of Payson, AZ; her nephew, Kevin Porter; and her niece, Jennifer Burkhead; she is also survived by two great-nieces and one great-nephew.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, James Mason; and her nephew, James Mason.

Services for Beverly will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service (9:00-10:00 a.m.) also at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Zion Cemetery in Lincoln, IL. Memorial donations may be made in Beverly's name to the donor's choice.