The Lincoln Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-4155
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Ann Mason


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly Ann Mason Obituary
Beverly Ann Mason 1941 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Beverly Ann Mason, 77, of Lincoln passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Generations at Lincoln, Lincoln, IL.
Beverly was born on June 22, 1941, in Lincoln, IL the daughter of Milo and Jennie (Wright) Mason.
Beverly is survived by her sister, Connie (Richard) Porter of Payson, AZ; her nephew, Kevin Porter; and her niece, Jennifer Burkhead; she is also survived by two great-nieces and one great-nephew.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, James Mason; and her nephew, James Mason.
Services for Beverly will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service (9:00-10:00 a.m.) also at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Zion Cemetery in Lincoln, IL. Memorial donations may be made in Beverly's name to the donor's choice.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from June 4 to June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
Download Now