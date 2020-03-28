|
Bill Houghton 1942 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Lincoln- Bill "The Bugman" Houghton, 77, passed away at 8:37 a.m. on Friday March 27, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.
Bill was born on August 31, 1942 in Springfield, IL; son of Harry and Elsie (Miller) Houghton. They preceded him in death.
Surviving Bill is his Fiancé: Cheri Felton of Lincoln, IL; two children: Ronald (Cheryl) Houghton of Saucier, MS and Susan (Jay) Whapham of Waverly, VA; one sister: Betty McBryant of FL and four grandchildren.
Bill enjoyed working and running his business: Logan County Pest Control. He was a former member and former president of the Lincoln Jaycees. He was also a fireman for the Lincoln Fire Department.
Private family graveside services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials may be made in Bill's name to the . Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2020