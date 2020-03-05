|
|
Billy Joe Mason Sr 1930 - 2020
Lake Fork, IL—Billy Joe Mason Sr, 89, of Lake Fork passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family.
Bill was born on December 4, 1930 in rural Logan county, the son of Harry and Hallie Marie (Huffman) Mason. He married Shirley Jean Hollars in 1957 in Shelbyville, IL. She survives in Lake Fork, IL.
Bill is also survived by his son, Billy Joe (Cathy) Mason Jr; his sister, Jenny Sams; his grandchildren, Chauntea Mason and Adam (Amy) Nudo; and his two great-grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Ricky.
Bill worked as a farmer in his early years, then drove trucks and worked for the Mt. Pulaski township. Bill plowed snow for the township for many years. He would be up and out as soon as the wind stopped blowing keeping the roads open for everyone. He was a member of Buffalo Christian Church for many years. He enjoyed a ministry of visiting people in their homes and local hospitals. After retirement you could catch him mowing yards in Lake Fork or sitting in his little Red Golf Cart along route 54 enjoying the traffic going by.
Services for Bill will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Mt. Pulaski, IL. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service (1:00-2:00pm) also at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Steenbergen Cemetery in Mt. Pulaski, IL. where full military rites will be accorded by The Mt. Pulaski American Legion Post #447. Memorial donations may be made in Bill's name to Open Arms Christian Fellowship, Lincoln, IL.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020