Bonnie Herrin 1928 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Bonnie Herrin, 91, of Lincoln passed away November 10, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 5-7 PM Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. Social distancing and mask protocol will be in force.

Bonnie was born November 27, 1928 in Middletown, IL., the daughter of Edward Hunter and Helen ( Rhoads) Hunter.

She enjoyed reading, bowling, and crocheting. She made beautiful crocheted pieces for her family and friends. Bonnie was employed at Gossett's Dry Cleaners for several years.

Surviving are her son Dan Herrin and her daughter Pam Herrin; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; and sisters Ila (Dale) Lowman and Wilma (Bill) Morris.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Bonita Ryan, daughter in law Janice Herrin, great grandson Ethan Nicholas, and siblings: Dean Hunter, Bill Hunter, Alva Hunter, and Cliff Hunter, Mary Carter, Wanda Johnson, Erlene Hunter, and Carol Gissler.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Childrens Research Center and will be accepted at the funeral home.



