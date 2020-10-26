1/
Bonnie Lou Humphrey
Bonnie Lou Humphrey 1932 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Bonnie Lou Humphrey, 88, of Lincoln, passed away October 23, 2020 at her home.
Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10 AM in Elkhart Cemetery.
Bonnie was born April 17, 1932 in Oak Hill, MO., the daughter of Arthur John Bell and Margaret Fern ( Higgins) Bell. She married Robert Humphrey in 1980. He preceded her in death in 1985.
She enjoyed singing, gardening, going on walks and drives, and loved birds and dogs. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church.
Survivors include her sister Nadine Manor, and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings: Margaret Woodruff, Scott Bell, Harold Bell, Raymond Bell, Allen Bell, Berniece Springer, Bill Bell, Floyd Bell, Lloyd Bell, George Bell, Gideon Bell, Ralph Bell, Evelyn Hadley, and Sarah Wilmert.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church.

Published in The Lincoln Courier from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holland, Barry & Bennett Funeral Home
620 Pulaski
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-2638
