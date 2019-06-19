|
|
Brett Charron-Parker 1975 - 2019
Rockford, IL—Rockford- Brett Charron-Parker ,43, formerly of Lincoln, passed away at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Milestone in Rockford, IL.
Brett was born on September 25, 1975 in Springfield, IL; son of William D. and Gloria (Charron) Parker. Brett was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother: Gloria Parker; his brother: Brad Parker and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial gathering will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. a rosary service will be held at 3:30 p.m. prior to the gathering also at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in Brett's name to Donor's Choice.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from June 19 to June 22, 2019