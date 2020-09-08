1/1
Brian "Chubby" Thompson
Brian "Chubby" Thompson 1965 - 2020
Cloverdale, IN—Brian "Chubby" Thompson, 55, of Cloverdale, IN; formerly of Lincoln, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at his home in Cloverdale.
Brian was born on March 30, 1965 in Lincoln, IL the son of Edward and Kay (Johnson) Thompson. He married Sarah Young on April 17, 1999 in South Lake Tahoe, CA; after their separation Brian found love again with Brenda Merriman whom he spent over eight years with.
Brian is survived by his mother, Kay Thompson; his daughter Bobbi (Austin Champ) Thompson; his step-children, Donny (Dani) Ferrill, Kaley (Derek) Larson, Breezy (Cameron) Matthews, and Jesse (Tara) Merriman; his step-grandchild, Waylon; his sisters, Terrica (Bruce) Buchholz, Beth Thompson, and Margie Martin; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nephews, and one great niece.
Brian was preceded in death by his father; and his beloved dog, P'nut.
Brian went to trade school where he learned the skills to become a mechanic; he later became a truck driver working for Evans Trucking for 10 years.
A Private Immediate Family Only service will be held at a later date. A celebration of Brian's life will take place from 2:00-4:00pm on Thursday, September 10, 2020 outside at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln, (Where face masks and social distancing will be enacted). Memorial donations may be made in Brian's name to Rescued Treasures in Green Castle, IN.

Published in The Lincoln Courier from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
