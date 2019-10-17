|
Brian W. Aper 1960 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Brian W. Aper, 59, formerly of Hartsburg, IL, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL.
Brian was born on August 10, 1960 in Lincoln, IL; the son of Arthur and Gladys(Whitley) Aper.
Brian is survived by his siblings, Pam (Steve) Coogan of Latham, Gloria (Garry) Whittaker of Riverton, Steve (Marge) Aper of Lincoln, and Cindy (Dave) Esper of Highland.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved Lucinda Reifsteck.
Brian has suffered the ultimate tragedy by a neck injury that was complicated by an existing disability. Brian passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, he had such a love for his family; especially his nieces and nephews, he talked about them always.
He really liked going to Culvers to see his special friend Elaine Aue. He was never without his music and coffee. He enjoyed going to concerts with Aaron and Deena Bergman, and going to movies with his sister Pam. He always looked forward to going out to breakfast with Don Ahrens and the Bergmans. He graduated from H-E High School in 1978.He played sports in high school. And his favorite was baseball. He liked watching the St. Louis Cardinals.
Services for Brian will be held at 12:00pm on Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Hartsburg, IL. Visitation will take place two hours prior to the service (10:00am-12:00pm) also at the church. Burial will follow the services at Hartsburg Union Cemetery, Hartsburg, IL. Memorial donations may be made in Brian's name to St. John's Lutheran Church, Hartsburg, IL. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019