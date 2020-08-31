Bruce Lessen 2020

Hudson, FL—Bruce Lessen, 42, of Hudson, Florida passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

He is survived by his mother, Cheryl Wells (Lessen) and his father, Bruce Lessen Sr., Betty Lessen; paternal grandmother, brother, Andrew Lessen, Cassie Howard; nieces and nephews, MaKayla Foley, Taylor Smith, Eva Ortiz, Breanna Smith, Sophia Ortiz, Mya Barbee, Gabe Beyer, Alexis Smith, Oliver Howard and Milo Foley and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Bruce is preceded in death by grandparents, Galen Lessen, Eleanor Waldron, James Waldron and Richard Wells Sr.

Bruce loved every bit of life and everyone he came into contact with fell in love with him instantly. He will be deeply missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:30 a.m., at the Atlanta Memorial Park District in Atlanta, Illinois.



