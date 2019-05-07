Carleen "Cary" R. Blaum 1924 - 2019

Lincoln, IL—Carleen "Cary" R. Blaum, 95, of Lincoln passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at The Christian Village in Lincoln, IL.

Cary was born on April 18, 1924, in Lewiston, ME the daughter of Albin and Frances (Slocum) Hanson. She married George W. Blaum III on March 16, 1946, in Maine. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2003.

Cary is survived by her children; her sons, Bill Blaum IV, of Traverse City, MI, Steven R. Blaum of Middletown, IL, and Kevin L. Blaum of Durango, CO; her daughters, Sharon (Wallace Lynn) Bryant of Lincoln, IL, and Joyce (Ray) Bryant of Heber Springs, AR; her sister, Gloria Lemieux of PA; her thirteen grandchildren, twenty five great-grandchildren, numerous step-great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Cary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her two brothers, Dale and Robert.

Cary was a member of the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Lincoln. She also enjoyed spending time golfing at the Lincoln Elks Lodge and talking to her friends at the Oasis Senior Center. Cary proudly served her country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. She later found that she had a talent and passion for gardening and bowling, especially bowling she even acted as a bowling instructor. To say Cary enjoyed fishing would be an understatement; she loved fishing, and she could out fish just about anybody.

Services for Cary will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at The First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Lincoln, IL. Memorial donations may be made in Cary's name to The First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Lincoln. A special thanks to everyone at The Christian Village and Safe Haven Hospice.