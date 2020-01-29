|
Carmi Lloyd Hawks, Jr. 1926 - 2020
Mason City, IL—Carmi Lloyd Hawks, Jr., 93, of Mason City, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 6:08 pm at Mason City Area Nursing Home. He was born on August 8, 1926 in Mason City to Carmi C. and Myrtle (Johnson) Hawks. On November 14, 1948 in Springfield he married Alberta Crawford who preceded him in death on May 25, 1995. On October 28, 1995 in Mason City he married Shirley Lynch who survives.
Carmi is also survived by his son Rick A. (Trish) Hawks of Mason City, granddaughter Tiffany Hatfield and great-grandson Aaron Hatfield, both of Chatham. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters: Leola Disbrow and Allece Dobbs.
He served in the United States Navy during WWII and Korea, was a member of the Mason City Community Chapel a lifetime member of the American Legion post #496, 53 year Mason and was in the Numismatic Coin Club. He retired from the State of Illinois as a maintenance painter.
A funeral will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City, Pastor Brian Durbin will officiate, burial to follow at Mason City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion post #496 or the . Online condolences can be left at www.hurleyfh.com. Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020