Carol Ann McCoy 1947 - 2019
Champaign, IL—Carol Ann McCoy, 71, of Champaign, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Vonderlieth Living Center, Mt. Pulaski.
Memorial services will be at 12 Noon Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, Chestnut. Visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of the service. Burial will follow services in Laenna Cemetery. Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Carol was born August 21, 1947 in Decatur, IL., the daughter of Vernon Wayne Rodman and Opal Irene (Jones). She married Wesley McCoy July 7, 1992. Carol was of the Methodist faith. She was a stay at home Mom during her children's early years; was a home sales representative for Sarah Coventry jewelry; was an accomplished seamstress often making formals and wedding gowns; and was an advertising representative for several newspapers. Carol was a member of Eastern Illinois ABATE, enjoyed bunco, and music. She loved to play the organ, played the accordion, and was learning to play the banjo. In her earlier years, she played softball and would cartwheel across home plate with each homerun she hit. Her love, sense of humor, spunk, and guidance will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Surviving are her husband Wesley McCoy; daughter Diedra (John) Stewart; son Kurtis (Laura) Cowgur; step son John W. (Chanda) McCoy; grandchildren: Emma, William and Paige Stewart and Chloe, Corinne, and Wayne Cowgur; step grandchildren: Jarron McCoy and Alayna McCoy; sister Martha (Dean) Sasse; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer' s Association
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019