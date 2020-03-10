|
|
Carolyn J. Levi 1940 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Lincoln - Carolyn J. Levi, 79, passed away at 12:20 a.m. on March 10, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.
Carolyn was born on April 20, 1940 in Lincoln, IL; daughter of Delbert and Hazel (Kiest) Liesman. She married Kenneth Levi in 1960 in Lincoln, IL. He survives her.
Also surviving Carolyn are her daughters: Robin (Kevin) Hunter of Lincoln, IL and Ronda (Kevin Laberge) Levi of Chicago, IL; one sister: Shirley (Chuck) Rigg of Lincoln, IL; two grandchildren: Carlee (Jon) Stine and Brett (Becky Blevins) Hunter; two great grandchildren: Max and Sam Stine. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers: Norman and Lyle Liesman.
Carolyn was of the Christian faith. She worked at Eaton Corporation in Lincoln, for 20 years.
A memorial service for Carolyn will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday March 18, 2020 at Jefferson Street Christian Church in Lincoln, IL with Michael Mallick officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to service (9:00-11:00 a.m.). Burial at New Union Cemetery will follow the service. Memorials may be made in Carolyn's name to the or the Humane Society of Logan County.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020