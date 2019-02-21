|
|
Carolyn Louise Smith 1938 - 2019
Rushville, IL—Carolyn Louise Smith, 80, of Rushville, IL, passed away at 9:03 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at the Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. She was born October 19, 1938, in Freeport, IL. She was the daughter of the late Ralph Gerald and Thelma Edith Miller George. Surviving is her son, Galen Smith & wife Erica of Camden; (2) step sons, Morey Smith & wife Pam of Kenosha, WI, Randy Smith & wife Sherry of Grapevine, TX; (2) sisters, Judy Parsons of Lincoln, IL, Gail George of Aurora, IL. (1) brother, Dick George of Lincoln, IL, She was preceded in death by (3) sisters, Dorthy Bennis, Shirley Johnson, Evelyn Madigan, (1) brother, Kenneth George.
She was a member of the HOPE Church of Rushville and operated Carolyn's Day Care for twenty eight years.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at Worthington Funeral Home with Rev. David Ball & Rev. Fred Fritz officiating. Interment will follow in Rushville City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to HOPE Church (Rushville Free Methodist Church). Private condolences & expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.worthingtonfh.com
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019