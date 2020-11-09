1/1
Catherine Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Smith 1924 - 2020
San Jose, IL—Catherine Irma Smith, 96, of San Jose, IL. died November 6, 2020 at Springfield Memorial Hospital in Springfield, IL.
She was born May 24, 1924 in rural Emden, the daughter of Edward and Katie (Rademaker) Harmsen. She married John R. Smith on June 4, 1947.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents; her sisters Margaret Osborn of Hartsburg and Ada Beam of El Paso, Texas; her brother Orville Harmsen of Emden; and loving grandson, Tyler John Smith of San Jose.
Catherine is survived by her son Donald (Judy) Smith of San Jose; and daughters Debra (Mitch) Nowicki of Naperville; and Mary (Stan) Shepherd of St. Peters, Missouri; her loving grandchildren Megan (Jeff) Plackett of Naperville; Erin (Steve) Drake of Benton, Missouri; Maggie (Seth) Hill of Naperville; Mitch (Melanie) Nowicki of Manhattan; and Craig (Jaime) Shepherd of Wentzville, Missouri; 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
She attended and educated for 8 years in a country school, graduated from Hartsburg High School, and attended Lincoln College. Catherine was a member and active in the San Jose United Methodist Church. She was a member of the San Jose Women's Club for 45 years, and the Women's Home Bureau. She served for many years as an election judge of Prairie Creek Township, worked for the San Jose School District, and other community businesses.

She worked hard as a farmer's wife who dedicated herself in caring for John and her family. To all her kids, big and little, she was known as to making the best yeast rolls and chocolate chip cookies around. She gifted all with her quick wit, special spirit, and fundamental belief in what was right.
As she adored her family, they adored her even more and will soulfully be missed.
A graveside service will be held at Green Hill cemetery at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, November 11. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers the family would like you to consider a memorial to San Jose United Methodist Church or First Church Sustaining fund. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home of Delavan is handling the arrangements.
To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Green Hill cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
121 West Third Street
Delavan, IL 61734
(309) 244-8242
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davis-Oswald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved