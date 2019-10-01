|
Cecil Gable 1921 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Cecil Gable, 97, of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Lincoln, IL.
Cecil was born on November 8, 1921 in Shobonier, IL; the son of George and Mitalda (Schmidt) Gable. He married JoAnn Davis on October 18, 1957 in Lincoln, IL. She preceded him in death on May 17, 1995.
Cecil is survived by his daughters, Roberta "Bobbie" (Dan) Taylor and Tricia (Brian) Pineda; his brothers, Jerry (Phyllis) Gable and Wayne Gable; his five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Zena Stevenson, four sisters; and one brother.
Cecil proudly served his country during WWII in The U.S. Army.
Services for Cecil will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service (1:00-2:00pm) also at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at New Union Cemetery in Lincoln, IL. Memorial donations may be made in Cecil's name to Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital or St. John United Church of Christ, Lincoln.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019