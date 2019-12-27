|
Charleen Follis 1929 - 2019
Waynesville, IL—Charleen Follis 90 of Waynesville, Illinois passed away 4:35 A.M. December 26, 2019 at her family residence, Waynesville, Il.
Services will be 11 AM, Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, Il. with Pastor Tony Billingsley officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Waynesville, IL. Visitation will be 2 – 4 PM, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Memorial Hospice, Springfield, IL.
Charleen was born August 16, 1929 in Hammond, IN the daughter of Clifford and Nemia (Spork) Bales. She married Floyd Eugene Follis December 12, 1947 in Clinton, IL. He passed away February 13, 1987.
Survivors include her children, Ronald Follis, Ft. Wayne, IN and Sheri (Timothy) Dawson, Waynesville, IL; 4 grandchildren: Jessi Follis, Ft. Wayne, IN; Stephen Follis, Ft. Wayne, IN; and Jenna (Andrew) Brown, Atlanta, IL; and Dallas Dawson, Waynesville, IL; 2 great-grandchildren, Carter Follis and Kenneth Brown.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 great-grandchild, Jaxon Follis.
Charleen was a member of the McLean Christian Church. She retired from Country Companies Insurance after 23 years of service. Charleen was an avid Cubs fan and experienced watching the Cubs win the World Series. She enjoyed travel and all kinds of sports.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019