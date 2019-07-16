Charlene A. Bowers 1920 - 2019

Lincoln, IL—Charlene Ann Bowers passed away peacefully in her home July 15, 2019. She and her twin brother, Frederick Dan, were born Oct. 20, 1920 in Mt. Pulaski, IL, the children of Frederick and Louise (Rothwell) Hild. Charlene attended Lincoln Bible Institute and IL Wesleyan University majoring in Nursing. She married John Bowers of Mt. Pulaski, IL in 1952. They had five children: Rebecca Bailey and Jan Bowers of Lincoln, Philip (Mary Sue) of Bloomington, IL, Mark (Rowina) of Evans, GA, and Meria who preceded her mother in death. There are 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 2 forthcoming in December. Charlene's parents, husband, sister, Donna Shanle, and twin brother preceded her in death.

Charlene worked as a nurse for Dr. Arthur R. Williamson for 29 years. She loved animals, particularly dogs. She was an avid Cubs fan, enjoyed playing Bridge, Pinochle, taking blood pressures at ALMH and the Oasis and baking pies for the Harvest of Talents. She loved volunteering her services and wanted always "to help people and make people happy."

The family would like to thank Dr. Bretscher, Dr. Carroll, Tina Leich, Mardell Giesler, Pat Benson, Dortha Seeley, Dorothy Hupp, and Sandy Wilmert for their loving care.

Memorials may be left to Lincoln Christian Church or Memorial Home Services Hospice.

Services will be at Lincoln Christian Church Saturday, July 20 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be at the church Friday, July 19 from 4 to 7 P.M. Fricke Calvert Schrader is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Lincoln Courier from July 16 to July 18, 2019