Charles Todd "Chuk" Robertson 1971 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Charles Todd "Chuk" Robertson, 47, of Springfield, IL passed away on Sunday, August 18th, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Kelly Robertson of Springfield; son Dustin Robertson of Lincoln; three stepchildren, Skylir Kenning of Lincoln, Ben and Lucy Bassett of Springfield; one brother Kyle (wife Tammie) Robertson of Mason City; and nephew Brocton Robertson.
He was preceded in death by his mother and grandmother.
Visitation services will be held Friday, August 23rd from 4 until 7p.m. at Butler Funeral Home in Springfield, IL. An additional Memorial Gathering will he held on Saturday, August 24th from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Springfield, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Theater Center at the Hoogland Center for the Arts in Springfield.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019