Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta
202 NW Vine Street
Atlanta, IL 61723
217-648-2001
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta
202 NW Vine Street
Atlanta, IL 61723
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Eminence Christian Church
Atlanta, IL
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Eminence Christian Church
Atlanta, IL
Burial
Following Services
Zion Cemetery
Lincoln, IL
Cheryl A. Renfrow


1944 - 2020
Cheryl A. Renfrow Obituary
Cheryl A. Renfrow 1944 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Cheryl A. Renfrow, 75, of Atlanta, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Castle Manor in Lincoln.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Renfrow will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Eminence Christian Church in Atlanta. Dr. LC Sutton will officiate. Burial will follow at Zion Cemetery in Lincoln.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta. Visitation will also be held from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at the church on Wednesday.
Cheryl Ann Rademaker was born April 21, 1944, in Lincoln, the daughter of John L. and Effie Wiggers Rademaker. She was united in marriage with Taplia "Jr." Renfrow on January 29, 1965. He preceded her in death May 31, 2008.
Cheryl is survived by their children: Jack (Betty) Renfrow and David R. (Dianna) Renfrow; four grandchildren: Samantha (Tim) Boolman, Jessica (Jason) Hubrich, Jericho (Jordan) McCants, and A.J. Renfrow; ten great-grandchildren; and one sister: Charlise (Keith) Leesman.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Cheryl was a 1962 graduate of Hartsburg-Emden High School and a 1966 graduate of Illinois State University. She was a school teacher in the Olympia district for 27 years. She retired in 2006, but continued to substitute for another decade. She was a long-time member of Eminence Christian Church. Active in her community, she played in the Atlanta Community Band and served as an election judge for many, many years. Contrary to her sons, she was an avid Cubs fan. She loved to travel. And most of all, she loved her family and friends.
Memorials may be made to Atlanta Rescue Squad, Atlanta Fire Department, or Eminence Christian Church.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020
