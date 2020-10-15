Christina Devenbaugh 1969 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Christina Devenbaugh, 51, of Lincoln, IL passed away at 2:57 PM, October 10, 2020 at her family residence, Lincoln, IL.

Graveside services will be 2:30 PM Monday, October 19, 2020 at Willmore Cemetery, Clinton IL with Scott Marsh officiating. Visitation will be 1 – 2 PM, Monday at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL.

Memorials may be directed to the Christina Devenbaugh Memorial Fund.

Christina was born March 17, 1969 in Clinton, IL the daughter of Paul W. and Jeanita (Sheeley) Devenbaugh, Sr.

Survivors include her children: Justin Couve, Lincoln, IL; Ashley Couve, Lincoln, IL; Dylan Walsh, Springfield, IL; and Alyson Walsh, Springfield, IL; 3 grandchildren: Alexis Reed, Nolan Couve, and Grace Mehan, with 1 grandchild on the way; mother, Jeanita Huffman, Ocala, FL.

She was preceded in death by her father; 1 brother, Paul Wayne Devenbaugh, Jr. and grandmother, Agnes Nan Sheeley.

Christina never knew a stranger and her family was her life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store