Clara Emaline (Bruner) Morgan Weese 1931 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Clara Emaline (Bruner) Morgan Weese "Sis", 89, of Lincoln, passed away July 13, 2020 at The Christian Village.

Visitation will be from 10 AM until 11 AM Monday, July 20, 2020 at Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home with funeral services at 11 AM. Social distancing rules apply. Burial will follow in Hartsburg Union Cemetery.

Clara was born April 3, 1931 in Hartsburg, IL., the daughter of James C. Bruner and Clara E. (Carnahan) Bruner. She married George R. Morgan December 11, 1953. He preceded her in death in 1965. She later married James Weese. He preceded her in death in 1994.

"Sis" worked for the Hartsburg Telephone Company, Abraham Lincoln Medical Group, and retired from the Secretary of State. She attended Hartsburg Christian Church, Jefferson Street Christian Church, and church services at The Christian Village. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Daughters of the American Revolution, and played in a pinochle group.

Surviving are her children: Patricia "Patty" Morgan, Michele "Mickey" Morgan, George R. "Russ" (Theresa) Morgan, Andrea L. (Craig) Morgan Leake, and Christopher J. "Chris" (Lori) Weese; grandchildren: Justin (Brittany) Ott, Vanessa Watson, Audra (John) Plunk, Danna (Zach) Buche, Andy Morgan, Benjamin Brown, Dilan Weese, and Jake Weese; great grandchildren Kennedy, Zayden, and Beckham Buche; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband George Morgan, husband James Weese, infant brother, and sisters Jean Leesman and Ruth Payne.

Memorial donations may be made to American Legion Post 263 Auxiliary and the Christian Village Memory Care Unit Activities.



